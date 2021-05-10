Watch Courteney Cox and daughter Coco team up for performance of Taylor Swift song

We always hear about Courteney Cox’s friends, but maybe we need to pay more attention to her family.

Over the weekend, the former “Friends” star posted a video of teenage daughter Coco singing Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan,” while Cox accompanied her on piano.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all those out there who are mothers, have been mothers, will be mothers, or love like mothers,” Cox captioned the video, which also featured musician Joel Taylor on guitar.

In the clip, Coco, 16, sings into a microphone while Cox, 56, tickles the ivories, taking some moments to glance over at her daughter and even lovingly leaning into her at one point.

The performance earned raves from some pretty well-known fans.

"Oooh Coco!!" Lisa Kudrow wrote.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

"Ahhhh- mazing!! Go @cocoarquette_ !" wrote Reese Witherspoon.

"I love how you're looking at her. So much love in that look," Natasha Bedingfield gushed.

"Courteney is a piano god now!!" Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas commented.

Cox shares Coco with ex-husband David Arquette. Cox, who caught a big break appearing in Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 video for “Dancing in the Dark,” has shared clips of Coco showing off her pipes before.

Last October, Cox was once again on the piano while her daughter tackled Fleetwood Mac’s “Silver Springs.”

“Proud of my coconut,” Cox captioned the clip.

In March 2020, Cox played the piano while Coco covered Demi Lovato’s “Anyone.”

"When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating. Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it," Cox wrote.

In 2019, when Coco was 14, Cox posted a video of her daughter singing Snow Patrol’s hit “Chasing Cars,” alongside lead singer Gary Lightbody.

The performance took place at the 5th Annual Chords2Cure Concert in Santa Monica, California.

"I have overwhelming gratitude towards @garysnowpatrol for sharing his time to perform at @chords2cure. I just love watching Coco and Gary sing together," Cox wrote.

It shouldn't be a total surprise that Coco landed the gig: Cox is in a long-term relationship with band member Johnny McDaid.