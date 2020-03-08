Watch Courteney Cox and 15-year-old daughter Coco team up for beautiful performance

There’s a new mother and daughter duo taking the musical world by storm.

Courteney Cox shared a video on her Instagram page, accompanying her daughter, 15-year-old Coco Arquette, on piano. While Cox played softly, her daughter belted out a powerful performance of Demi Lovato’s new song “Anyone.”

“When you have a teenager you barely get to see them,” the former “Friends” star captioned the post. “So much negotiating. Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it.”

Hollywood stars took to the comments section to praise the duo for their stunning rendition.

Laura Dern (who knows something about having a mother in show business) is one of many who loved the song, writing in the comments, “GORGEOUS Coco.”

Charlize Theron commented with a series of fire emojis, the best way to describe Coco’s voice.

Kate Hudson chimed in with her own praise of the song, writing, “Oh honey, her voice 🙏🏻💫.”

Cox and her daughter have been sharing their own share of mother-daughter bonding moments on Instagram, including joining the TikTok craze with one of the app’s many viral dances.

Coco's performances go beyond an at home show with her mom. Last March, Cox posted a video of her daughter singing a duet with Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody for the 5th Annual Chords2Cure Concert held in Santa Monica, California. Their duet of the band’s 2006 hit “Chasing Cars” was a special moment for Cox.

"I have overwhelming gratitude towards @garysnowpatrol for sharing his time to perform at @chords2cure," she wrote in the caption of the video on Instagram. "I just love watching Coco and Gary sing together."

But performing is nothing new for Coco. At 12 years old, she starred in a music video, directed by none other than her mom, for an eponymously named song by Irish singer-songwriter and friend of the family, Foy Vance.

"From the first time Foy played 'Coco' for me — and every time I've heard it since — I've felt he captured, not only Coco's unique personality but also the beautiful childhood innocence that sadly, but inevitably, fades with time," Cox said.