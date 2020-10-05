Watch Courteney Cox's 16-year-old daughter perform Fleetwood Mac song

Talent clearly runs in this family!

Courteney Cox’s 16-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette, just performed a gorgeous cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Silver Springs” as her mom backed her up on the piano. Musician Joel Taylor also joined in on the guitar.

Cox, 56, shared a video of the beautiful musical moment on Instagram.

“Proud of my coconut,” she wrote in the caption.

Coco’s voice was powerful beyond her years as she performed the classic 1976 Fleetwood Mac song, which Stevie Nicks apparently wrote about her breakup with fellow band member Lindsey Buckingham.

This isn’t the first time Coco has shown off her impressive vocals. When she was 14, she joined Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody onstage for a duet of “Chasing Cars” at a charity event.

Over the past year, though, many of her musical collaborations have been with her talented mom.

Earlier this year, Cox shared a video of her daughter belting out Demi Lovato’s ballad “Anyone” as she accompanied her on the piano.

According to the “Friends” star, it took a little coaxing to get her teen daughter to record a song with her.

“When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating,” she wrote in the caption. “Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it.”

Cox also played piano as her daughter covered a song from “Hamilton” this spring.

Coco is beyond talented, and Cox accompanies her daughter on the piano like a pro. May these mother-daughter duets continue!