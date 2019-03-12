Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 12, 2019, 1:14 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Talent runs in this family!

On Monday night, Courteney Cox shared a video of her and ex-husband David Arquette's 14-year-old daughter, Coco, singing for a good cause — and showing off a great voice.

In the brief clip, Coco can be seen belting out Snow Patrol's biggest hit, "Chasing Cars," alongside the band's frontman Gary Lightbody for the 5th Annual Chords2Cure Concert in Santa Monica, California.

"I have overwhelming gratitude towards @garysnowpatrol for sharing his time to perform at @chords2cure," the proud mom wrote alongside the video on Instagram. "I just love watching Coco and Gary sing together."

And no doubt the audience loved hearing it.

Coco was one of several teens who stood in for Lightbody's band during the performance and helped him raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research — and she certainly sounds like she could have a future in music.

But that's no surprise. After all, her mom's no stranger to the rock 'n' roll stage herself.

Of course, Cox wasn't at the mic when she shared a moment in the spotlight next to Bruce Springsteen back in 1984. That's when then-20-year-old joined the rock legend for some fun moves in his music video for "Dancing in the Dark."

These days she's more likely to be spotted in the audience at a Snow Patrol show — and not just for the rare chance to see her little girl singing with them.

The 54-year-old was once engaged to Lightbody's bandmate, Johnny McDaid, and although the two later called off their wedding plans, they're still together and, according to Cox, their relationship is stronger than ever.