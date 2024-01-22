Common says he's the 'marrying type' after confirming Jennifer Hudson romance

Common has never been married, but the 51-year-old rapper says he isn't ruling out a walk down the aisle in the future.

While appearing on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Jan. 22, the star spoke about his budding relationship with singer and talk show host Jennifer Hudson.

When Hoda Kotb asked if Common is "the marrying type" and if his current relationship could be the "one," he gave a balanced, yet telling, response.

“I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type. I am the type that, I’m capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is,” he said.

The actor went on to explain how he's always tapped into his religious faith to help him make major life decisions.

“For me, everything is divine,” he said. “I work from that discernment that God speaks — when He speaks into your stomach and you feel it in your heart and your spirit, so when I would feel that, I will communicate with that person and if she’s feeling that, then why not?”

Over the years, Common has been romantically linked to several famous women, including comedian Tiffany Haddish.

For the last few months, the star has been linked to Hudson, and they confirmed their relationship while Common appeared on an episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" set to air Jan. 22.

Hudson broached the subject in a flirtatious manner and said, “Let’s get down to business, Mr. Common. I’m a host, and so I have to ask you this question, because everybody always wants to know this. Are you dating anyone?”

Common said he is indeed dating "one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met, in life.” He then went on to describe his current girlfriend, and it quickly became clear that he was talking about Hudson.

“She’s smart. She loves God. She has something real down-to-earth about her. She’s talented. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT,” he said. “She had to win an Oscar on her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show.”

While appearing on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Common said he and Hudson "had a good time" during the interview and explained why he decided to go public with his relationship when he's usually a very "private" person.

“We had a little fun and it’s great to be on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show,’” he said. “I felt like, man, why not just be loving and honest with who I am and who we are? And it felt good.”