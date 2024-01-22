Common reveals he’s dating the ‘most beautiful’ person in cheeky interview with Jennifer Hudson

After months of rumors, Common and Jennifer Hudson seem like they are finally ready to publicly confirm their relationship.

On Jan. 22, Common will be a guest on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and he is expected to open up about his love life.

In a clip from the episode shared on the show’s official Instagram account Jan. 21, Hudson cheekily presses Common to discuss romance.

“Let’s get down to business, Mr. Common,” Hudson playfully says. “I’m a host, and so I have to ask you this question, because everybody always wants to know this. Are you dating anyone?”

The audience squeals and cheers as the 51-year-old rapper nervously giggles.

He replies, “So, yes. And I’m in a relationship that is (with) one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met, in life.”

The crowd applauds while he continues to list specific qualities that confirm he is complimenting the singer and Academy Award-winning actor.

“She’s smart. She loves God. She has something real down to earth about her. She’s talented. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT,” he adds. “She had to win an Oscar on her first movie. I set my stand high. She had to get her own talk show.”

After hearing him praise her, Hudson, 42, said, “Oh, OK,” and adorably giggled before the video ended.

The full interview will air Jan. 22, and it seems they may speak further about their relationship.

"This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for! Tune in tomorrow to hear @iamjhud’s response!" "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Instagram account captioned the post.

Fans celebrated Common and Hudson’s romance in the comments.

“She was trying so hard not to blush,” one person wrote. “This is so adorable! I’m happy for them.”

Another said, “THIS WAS A SMOOTH ANNOUNCEMENT!!”

Although there have been rumors for months that the two are a couple, they have been tight-lipped about their relationship. In June, Common stopped by TODAY, and Al Roker asked him about the “Dreamgirls” star.

At the time, Common didn’t reveal if they were an item, but he did dole out another list of sweet compliments.

“I’ll say, speaking of Chicago, she’s a Chicagoan, this amazing human being — I’ve always been inspired by her,” he gushed. “She’s one of the most beautiful people I ever met on the planet. Incredible heart, and she’s just dope, man.”

He continued, “Seeing her evolve and like from an actress and singing, like just doing so many things and now her talk show. She’s amazing, she’s inspiring. I’m grateful to know her.”

Common was previously in a relationship with Tiffany Haddish. She said in an interview with The Washington Post in July 2023 that their breakup “wasn’t mutual” as he had previously implied after they split in 2021.

He has a daughter, Omoye Assata Lynn, with former partner Kim Jones.

Hudson dated James Payton from 1999 to 2007. She started dating former WWE wrestler David Otunga, and the two became engaged in 2008. They called it quits in 2017.

The talk show host and Otunga share 14-year-old son David Daniel Otunga Jr.