Cindy Crawford looks just like her daughter, Kaia Gerber, in a throwback pic Gerber shared to celebrate her supermodel mom's 55th birthday.

The 19-year-old model and actor posted a photo on Instagram over the weekend of Crawford as a young woman posing in a sleeveless white shirt and jeans, her megawatt smile lighting up her gorgeous face.

In her caption, Gerber gushed about her mom's beauty.

"happy birthday beautiful mama ❤️ to the person who always makes me do a double take, the woman who gets more beautiful every year, and the mother I can only hope to be like one day... @cindycrawford I love you," she wrote.

The doting daughter continued the birthday festivities in her Instagram stories, sharing more glam pics of her mom that have since disappeared, People reports. She sweetly referred to Crawford as a "super mom" and her "style twin."

"And she's even MORE beautiful on the INSIDE!!!!" she added.

Gerber's followers responded to the throwback photo of her mom by remarking that the duo could be twins.

"ur the spitting image," gushed one.

"Like mother, like daughter," wrote someone else.

It's hardly the first time fans have noted the resemblance between the supermodel and her daughter.

When Crawford posted side-by-side images from her and her daughter's high school yearbooks on Instagram in November 2017, fans responded by saying the duo were practically doppelgangers. Two years later, when Gerber appeared on the cover of British Vogue, fans couldn't get over the likeness to her famous mom.

Later that month, Gerber had fun with the pair's twintastic genes when she wore a Versace black leather outfit to her 18th birthday party that looked just like the one Crawford wore to the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards.

Gerber wasn't the only family member to wish Crawford a happy birthday. Her dad, Rande Gerber, also sent some sweetness to his wife.

"Happy Birthday Beautiful!," he wrote alongside a throwback pic of her.

Crawford shared her own birthday message thanking fans for their well wishes. Alongside a throwback photo of her as a little girl and one of her at her birthday party on Saturday, she wrote, "From this... to this in a blink of an eye!"

"Thank you for all my birthday wishes. I am so filled with gratitude for my family and friends. I know each year, each day, is a blessing ❤️" she added.