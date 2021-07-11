Christina Haack is opening up further about a “life-changing experience” she had earlier this year.

Haack, 38, revealed more about her relationship and her spiritual journey on her Instagram story Saturday. The mother-of-three discussed intimate details about smoking toad venom, a psychedelic, explaining, “My experience felt like my ego was being ripped away from me — a much needed ‘ego death.’”

Christina Haack's Instagram Story. Instagram

“A lot of people asking about the Bufo Toad Venom,” she added. “For more info, watch this video. Smoking the Bufo Toad Venom is a life changing experience and different for every person. It can’t be summed up in a post. But @tonyrobbins and @miketyson talk about their experiences here.”

The “Flip or Flop” star posted a screenshot and linked out to a YouTube video from Mike Tyson’s podcast “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” featuring Tony Robbins. She followed with some new snaps of her trip to Tulum with her boyfriend.

The glands of a Bufo Alvarius toad secrete substances known as 5-MeO-DMT and bufotenine, which are known for their psychedelic properties and are considered controlled substances by the Drug Enforcement Administration. In a recent European study, inhaling the vapor from dried toad secretion was shown to produce sustained enhancement of satisfaction with life, and easing of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after one single use. Regardless, it's illegal to use in the United States.

Haack initially shared her experience with toad venom on Thursday, July 8, in an Instagram post announcing her new relationship. The reality TV star shared a photo of the back of the couple’s heads, using the caption to pen a lengthy message about this new chapter in her life.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins),” she wrote. “When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit.”

Within the post, Haack took a moment to share how she has “loved every second” of getting to know her boyfriend over the past few months while keeping their relationship under wraps. The “Christina on the Coast” star went into detail about why she decided to keep her relationship private during its early stages, writing, “So called ‘fame’ provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down.”

She detailed a story when the couple were at the airport and she spotted a camera behind them, sharing that her hands began to shake while her heart pounded.

“And not for me but for him,” she said. “I know they dig and dig and I didn’t ever want to see him stress over the media stalking him and his family. Which obviously has already begun to a uncomfortable degree. False narratives being thrown around left and right.”

Christina Haack and her new boyfriend, Josh.

Haack cited the downfall of many celebrity relationships as social media and people who are just looking to stir up drama. This time around, she has taken the route of “what’s in the past, is in the past.”

“I may be a bit crazy and i'm definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions,” she said. “We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect.”

Haack concluded her post with a message to any haters, writing, “So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 - I’ll do what I want.”

On Sunday, she shared a second post on Instagram about her trip to Tulum alongside a carousel of images from the trip with her new beau.

“Thank you to my man for kicking off my 38th with a whimsical dream vacation,” she captioned the post.

Haack, who took back her maiden name in February, announced that she and her ex-husband, British TV personality Ant Anstead, would be separating after less than two years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in an intimate surprise wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California in December 2018 after meeting through a mutual friend the year prior. The former couple share one child together, a son named Hudson.

The reality star was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, her “Flip or Flop” co-star. The couple separated in 2016, finalizing their divorce at the beginning of 2018 after nine years of marriage. Haack and El Moussa share two children together: Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5.