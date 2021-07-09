Christina Haack addresses new relationship in lengthy social media post

There's a new man in Christina Haack's life, but she hasn't exactly been eager to shout it from the rooftops.

In a new Instagram post, the "Flip Or Flop" star wrote at length about her new boyfriend and explained why she's kept their relationship under the radar over the past few months.

"When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she wrote.

The 38-year-old, who announced her separation from ex-husband Ant Anstead last fall, said that she met her new beau Josh at a time when she had hired a spiritual coach and was taking a break from social media.

"We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it," she said.

The HGTV star shared several photos of her new beau in her Instagram story. christinahaack / Instagram

The mother of three went on to describe how her role as a public figure and TV personality often makes it difficult to have a private romantic relationship.

"So called 'fame' provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down," she wrote. "When I saw a camera behind us at the airport my heart started beating out of my chest and my hands shaking - And not for me but for him."

The happy couple went on a romantic getaway. christinahaack / Instagram

Haack explained that tabloids often hound TV stars and their families and said that can take a serious toll on a relationship.

"That’s partly why there is so many failed celeb relationships, they turn new relationships into a circus," she said.

The "Christina On the Coast" star is no stranger to high-profile relationships and went through a public divorce with Tarek El Moussa, her ex-husband and "Flip Or Flop" co-star. In 2018, she tied the knot with Anstead, but the couple split after less than two years of marriage.

With her new relationship, Haack is eager to tune out "all the nonsense online" and ignore anyone who judges her romantic moves.

"I may be a bit crazy and im definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions. We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect," she wrote.

The HGTV star ended her post by sending a sweet shout-out to her boyfriend and sending a strong message to her haters.

"Josh doesn’t have social media, but I want to thank him for whisking me away on a romantic tropical vacation he planned entirely on his own. ❤️✈️So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I’m 38 -I’ll do what I want," she concluded.