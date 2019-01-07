Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

This is … a misunderstanding?

Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate on NBC’s “This Is Us,” found herself square in the middle of controversy after reports surfaced she called Alison Brie a “b----“ on the red carpet at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Metz reacted swiftly on Twitter by saying there is no animosity between her and the "GLOW" star, who was up for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy.

“It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart,” the two-time Golden Globe nominee wrote.

The alleged incident took place while Metz was being interviewed on a Facebook Live pre-show. At the end of the segment, she was asked if she knew Brie before they tossed the interview over to someone else to speak with her. It was at the moment that Metz reportedly uttered the slur, referring to Brie as “such a b----.”

“I’m so distraught and upset,” Metz told People. "I don’t speak about anyone like that; I don’t speak like that. I love Alison, I follow her. When I was walking up they said, ‘Do you know Alison,’ and I said, ‘Oh boy, do I.’ I love her.”

It did not appear that Brie heard the comment.

Actors Chrissy Metz and Alison Brie were all smiles at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards last January in Los Angeles. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Turner Image

Interestingly, the actresses posed for photos together at the Screen Actors Guild Award last year.

Brie has not responded to the incident.