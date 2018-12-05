Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Do you believe in miracles? You just might after seeing the emotional first trailer for Chrissy Metz's upcoming faith-based drama "Breakthrough."

Based on a true event, "Breakthrough" tells the story of Joyce Smith (Metz), a mother whose adopted 14-year-old son John (Marcel Ruiz) falls through an icy Missouri lake and is trapped underwater for more than 15 minutes.

Though John's eventually rescued from the freezing lake, he remains lifeless without a pulse for nearly 45 minutes. With the boy's chances for recovery so slim, many of his friends and loved ones begin to lose hope.

But not Joyce. The determined mom relies on a higher power, refusing to give up faith and inspiring those around her. Soon the whole community is praying along with Joyce, her husband Brian (Josh Lucas) and their pastor (Topher Grace).

Metz, 38, told People that filming the dramatic true story was emotionally "challenging," but in the end the real Joyce Smith gave the movie two thumbs up — and that made it all worthwhile.

"She was pleasantly surprised and even shocked in some of the ways I portrayed her, which was the nicest, most wonderful compliment I think I could ever get," said Metz.

"Breakthrough" arrives in theaters Easter 2019.

Watch the movie's powerful trailer in the video above!