/ Source: TODAY By TODAY

The 76th Golden Globe Awards, bringing together top stars from television and the big screen, are underway at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are hosting the glitzy ceremony live on NBC.

If you're unable to tune in to the broadcast, don't fret — we're keeping track of the winners below. The winner in each category is in bold with asterisks.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"A Star Is Born"

Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther" Courtesy Everett Collection

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Nicole Kidman, "Destroyer"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Rosamund Pike, "A Private War"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

John David Washington, "BlacKkKlansman"

Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding and Constance Wu in "Crazy Rich Asians" Warner Bros. Picture

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

"Crazy Rich Asians"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Vice"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"

**Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"

Charlize Theron, "Tully"

Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Christian Bale as former Vice President Dick Cheney in "Vice" Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

**Christian Bale, "Vice"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

Robert Redford, "The Old Man & the Gun"

John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Claire Foy, "First Man"

**Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

Mahershala Ali in "Green Book" Courtesy Everett Collection

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Timothée Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"

Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and Sam Elliott in "A Star Is Born" Courtesy Everett Collection

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

**Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"

Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, "The Favourite"

Barry Jenkins, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

**Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, "Green Book"

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"All the Stars," "Black Panther"

"Girl in the Movies," "Dumplin'"

"Requiem for a Private War," "A Private War"

"Revelation," "Boy Erased"

**"Shallow," "A Star Is Born"

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami, "A Quiet Place"

Alexandre Desplat, "Isle of Dogs"

Ludwig Göransson, "Black Panther"

**Justin Hurwitz, "First Man"

Marc Shaiman, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Best Motion Picture, Animated

"Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

**"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

"Capernaum"

"Girl"

"Never Look Away"

**"Roma"

"Shoplifters"

Best Television Series, Drama

**"The Americans"

"Bodyguard"

"Homecoming"

"Killing Eve"

"Pose"

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

**Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Julia Roberts, "Homecoming"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Stephan James, "Homecoming"

**Richard Madden, "Bodyguard"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Rachel Brosnahan in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Amazon Prime Video

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

"Barry"

"The Good Place"

"Kidding"

**"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"

Candice Bergen, "Murphy Brown"

Alison Brie, "GLOW"

**Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Debra Messing, "Will & Grace"

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, "Who Is America?"

Jim Carrey, "Kidding"

**Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Darren Criss in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" FX

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"The Alienist"

**"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

"Escape at Dannemora"

"Sharp Objects"

"A Very English Scandal"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

**Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Connie Britton, "Dirty John"

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

Amy Adams in HBO's "Sharp Objects" Courtesy Everett Collection

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonia Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"

Daniel Bruhl, "The Alienist"

**Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

**Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"

Penélope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Edgar Ramirez, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

**Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

2019 Cecil B. deMille Award

Jeff Bridges

Carol Burnett Award