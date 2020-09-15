Chrissy Metz: Don't expect kissing on next season of 'This Is Us'

The new season of "This Is Us" promises its trademark emotional drama, but it will be done at a safe distance.

"I don't think we're going to be kissing," star Chrissy Metz told "Entertainment Tonight." "I think we might (do) like the side church hug or something, but I don't know if we're going to be kissing, y'all. I doubt it."

Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan return as Kate and Toby on "This is Us," but don't expect the new season to have any kissing as they film it during the pandemic. NBC

The NBC hit drama returns for a two-hour premiere on Nov. 10 to become the latest show to resume during the pandemic, where social distancing measures can make intimate scenes a challenge.

"We know how it's going to look, and I have to say I'm excited about it because I think people will look to the Pearsons for how we navigate life because they do it imperfectly and people can relate to that," Metz said.

Other shows have faced similar hurdles when trying to film their usual love scenes. The long-running CBS soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful" returned to production in June, with the executive producer saying they would use camera tricks and "love-scene doubles" to be able to keep cast members a safe distance apart.

Production on "This Is Us" has not officially resumed yet, but Metz said the show is taking safety precautions before the cast and crew return. She said she has already been tested for COVID-19 four times and the cast will undergo another test before a wardrobe fitting.

"I'm sure it's going to be really interesting to see, but so much hard work is being put in too to make sure that everybody is safe, and I just really commend everybody," Metz said.

The Pearson family will be tackling the coronavirus in the upcoming season. Metz did not have any hints as to how the pandemic will fit with the storylines from the end of last season, which ended with Kate and Toby's decision to adopt a baby, Kevin’s impending fatherhood and rift with Randall, and Rebecca’s declining health.

"Kate is one of those women where she might be emotional and she might not have it all figured out, but in the time of a crisis, I feel she might have a handle on some things," Metz said. "If anything, I think she is going to go on the other side of it and be a hypochondriac and might go be a recluse and don't let anybody touch her child. We will see."