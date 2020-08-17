'This Is Us' creator says the show will tackle coronavirus in upcoming season

It looks like the coronavirus will have an impact on the Pearson family.

“This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman says the virus will be addressed in the upcoming season of the NBC drama, although he has no insight on when the series will resume production or when new episodes will air.

“Some vague #ThisIsUs answers (sorry) - Not sure yet on production start. - Not sure when new eps will air. - Yes on Covid. We've decided to attack things head on,” he tweeted.

And while the coronavirus was clearly not in the cards when the show began, Fogelman wrote that it won’t change the way everyone has envisioned the show playing out.

“Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters - Same planned ending. Same route to get there. Hope that's (somewhat) useful?”

How the virus will fit into the show remains to be seen, especially since last season ended with a wide range of storylines, including Kevin’s impending fatherhood, his rift with Randall, Kate and Toby’s decision to adopt and Rebecca’s worsening health.

“This Is Us” will not be the only popular primetime drama to tackle the coronavirus, either. “Grey’s Anatomy” will incorporate it into a storyline when it returns.

"There’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes,” executive producer Krista Vernoff said while speaking last month during the Television Academy’s "Quaranstreaming: Comfort TV That Keeps Us Going" panel.

"This Is Us" traditionally returns to production in July, but that has been put on hold this year.

“I’ve heard conflicting reports. I don’t think there’s any official word," star Mandy Moore told Hoda Kotb on TODAY last month about when the drama would resume shooting.

“I know the writers have convened sort of a virtual writers room, probably two months ago,” she added. “So, once we get the all clear, I think from maybe local government here in Los Angeles that it’s safe to go back, we’ll be ready to go.

While the cast waits for the green light, star Chrissy Metz said everyone has remained in touch.

“Yes, we have done the Zoom. We have Zoom, Zoomed. And it was so sweet because Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin, he’s the one that’s like, ‘Hey, guys, do you want to Zoom?’” Metz said last month on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."