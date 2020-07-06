Mandy Moore gives update on when 'This Is Us' may resume shooting

When will the Pearson family reunite?

“This Is Us” star Mandy Moore says she and the rest of the show’s cast are rarin’ to return to the series.

“I’m not sure,” she said when asked Monday by Hoda Kotb on TODAY about when the series may start shooting again after TV shows and movies have had to suspend production due to the coronavirus.

“I’ve heard conflicting reports. I don’t think there’s any official word. We would normally, historically go back to work this week. Like, right after the Fourth of July is when we typically go back.”

Mandy Moore as Rebecca on "This Is Us." Ron Batzdorff/NBC

While the cameras may not yet be yet ready to roll, Moore says the show’s writers have been hard at work.

“I know the writers have convened sort of a virtual writers room, probably two months ago,” she said. “So, once we get the all clear, I think from maybe local government here in Los Angeles that it’s safe to go back, we’ll be ready to go. So, I’m hoping that’s sooner rather than later. I know all of us have been on Zooms as a cast together and everyone is super anxious to get back to work.”

Last season ended with many questions, including what happens with the relationship between Randall and Kevin, who also learned he was going to be a father, as well as the fate of a frail Rebecca, who was seen on her death bed, and the news that Toby and Kate wound up adopting a child.

The cast of the Emmy-winning series experienced real-life tragedy while on hiatus when writer Jas Walters died by suicide. Lonnie Chavis, who plays a young Randall, also made headlines by writing an essay about racism for People magazine.