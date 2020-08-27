NBC announces 'This Is Us' season 5 premiere date

"This is Us" fans have been waiting on the edge of their seats to learn when the Pearson family will return to television.

Well, wait no more!

NBC announced Thursday that season five of the hit drama will premiere on Nov. 10. The special two-hour episode will find the Pearsons dealing with many of the same pressing issues viewers are, including the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests.

Cast members of NBC's "This Is Us" (L-R) Sterling K Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan. Maarten de Boer/NBC

"I felt like, considering everything that's going on in our country, we have an opportunity and almost a responsibility — without getting into the politics of it all — to capture what this is ... a very unusual, landmark moment in time," writer and creator Dan Fogelman told NPR this week.

The series will also follow up on storylines from last season, including Kevin’s impending fatherhood, his rift with Randall, Kate and Toby’s decision to adopt and Rebecca’s worsening health.

Juggling it all will be extra tough for the cast and crew since production on the new season — which normally begins in July — was still delayed as of Aug. 16. "Some vague #ThisIsUs answers (sorry) - Not sure yet on production start. - Not sure when new eps will air. - Yes on Covid. We've decided to attack things head on," Fogelman tweeted at the time.

But, just like a real family, the show's stars have used technology to stay in touch while waiting for the green light to return to set.

“Yes, we have done the Zoom. We have Zoom, Zoomed," Chrissy Metz revealed in July on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." "And it was so sweet because Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin, he’s the one that’s like, 'Hey, guys, do you want to Zoom?'"

The two-hour season five premiere of "This Is Us" will air on NBC from 9 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10.