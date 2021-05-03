Chrissy Metz celebrates boyfriend's birthday with pics: 'I cherish your love'

Chrissy Metz sure knows how to write a special birthday shoutout.

The "This Is Us" star wished her boyfriend, Bradley Collins, a happy birthday in an Instagram post on Sunday, and her words are enough to melt your heart.

"Happy Birthday, my love! Celebrating your existence one day a year just isn’t enough. I am grateful for your presence, I cherish your love and our amazing friendship, daily," the actor wrote.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The 40-year-old shared five photos of her beau, including one of him fooling around in the kitchen, one of her giving him a smooch on the cheek, and another of the happy couple posing for a photo in the great outdoors.

Metz ended her message with a special wish for her boyfriend, writing, "I hope, wish and pray you have an amazing day and year full of all of your heart’s desires. I love you, @bradley_collins!"

Collins was clearly thrilled with the sweet shoutout and replied in the comments section.

"You're the best, @chrissymetz. Love you to the stars," he wrote, adding a star and heart emoji.

One of the photos Metz shared in her birthday tribute to Collins chrissymetz/ Instagram

Back in October, Metz went Instagram official with Collins by sharing a slideshow of pics.

"Happy #NationalBoyfriendDay to my dreamboat!" she wrote at the time. "Bradley, from the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you. Now I feel so lucky to love you."

The actor met Collins on the dating app Bumble at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown. She talked about their early courtship during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“I don’t endorse the company. However, it does work,” she said.

Metz said she and her boyfriend actually have a lot of friends in common.

“We have all the same friends and we’ve been in the same rooms before, but we’ve never connected, so it was interesting. We really got a chance to know each other because you can’t get to smooching too soon when you’re social-distance dating. It’s helpful, guys. Get to know the person you’re dating,” she said.