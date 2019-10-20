Katherine Schwarzenegger may not be the best in the kitchen, but her effort does not go unnoticed.

Chris Pratt shared one of his wife’s cooking fails on Instagram on Saturday, putting her burnt bagel bite on full display.

“Proud of my darling for trying to cook tonight,” Pratt wrote on Instagram. “Did it go well? No. No it did not. Not at all. To quote Rocky Balboa, 'It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get up... and keep moving forward.' As you can tell from the lump of coal in the center of the plate, this bagel bite never stood a chance.”

The “Guardians of the Galaxy Star” continued his hilarious caption, writing, “I honestly simply cannot imagine what went wrong here. Pretty simple. Microwave. 2 minutes. Maybe she thought it said 2 hours. But I want to commend her for her effort. This is a big step babe. Proud of you.”

Schwarzenegger left a cheeky comment on her husband’s post, writing, “Looks like my plan to just have you do the cooking is working out very well 🤞🤷🏻‍♀️😉.”

The “Rock What You’ve Got” author’s younger brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, left a simple comment, tagging his sister and simply writing, “Smh.”

Better luck next time, Katherine!