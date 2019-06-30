Chris Pratt’s post-Hawaiian honeymoon sunburn is a reminder to wear your sunscreen!

The newly-wed actor shared a photo of his back (and a little bit more) on Instagram — revealing a bright red burn, stark tan-line and all.

"Suns out guns out,” the 40-year-old wrote in the caption. “I might have got a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon #aloe.”

Actor Ethan Hawke chimed in with a comment of his own, referencing the low-crop on Pratt’s sunburn picture that reveals a little more of Pratt that many have not seen before.

“Now I know what to send for a wedding present,” the 48-year-old actor wrote. “Also, you don’t have to work this hard to have an excuse to show off your tush! I thought it was inappropriate - my wife said, “I love it!” Hmmmm.”

Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got married on June 8 in San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, as revealed in their matching Instagram photos. Both were dressed in head-to-toe Armani (including Schwarzenegger’s second dress of the night) while they celebrated their new lives as newlyweds.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives!” the couple wrote on their respective Instagram photos. “We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives."

Their star-studded wedding included Schwarzenegger’s parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, as well as her siblings Christopher, Patrick, and Christina. Rob Lowe was also in attendance with his two sons, Johnny and Matthew, as reported by People. Pratt’s six-year-old son Jack from his marriage with Anna Faris also got to celebrate the special day with his dad.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger’s whirlwind romance went Instagram official on her 29th birthday in December of 2018 after Pratt shared a collage of photos to commemorate the occasion.

Less than a month later on January 14, the couple announced their engagement with a series of adorable photos shared on social media. Despite this, the two didn’t make their red carpet debut until the Los Angeles premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” in April in coordinated ensembles.