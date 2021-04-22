Cher shares the best scent you can wear so 'men won't forget you'

Cher has a pro tip for making yourself (and your scent!) memorable.

“I always had this theory,” she said during an interview on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Wednesday. “If you smell like dessert, men won’t forget you.”

“And it’s worked,” she added.

The legendary singer, 74, shared this piece of fragrance wisdom after Corden complimented her on her perfume, saying he could smell the sweet scent of “rose petal bergamot” wafting from her direction.

She explained she was wearing her own latest fragrance, Cher Eau de Couture, which came out in 2019, and which Cher has described as “genderless.”

“I [made] it for people who love perfume or people who want to smell good, people who feel that it’s part of who they are,” she told WWD in 2019. “I imagine there are people, I know there are people, who don’t want to have anything on them and I cannot even go to that place.”

Cher has referenced her “dessert” fragrance theory in the past. She mentioned it in a 2017 response to a fan’s tweet, which has since been deleted.

“I Never Said That. Is That Your Quote. I Smell Good ALL THE TIME. ‘IF U SMELL LIKE DESERT MEN WILL NEVER 4GET YOU’ UNINHIBITED,” she tweeted, shouting out to her 1987 fragrance, Uninhibited.

Cher’s enthusiastic, all-caps tweets have become the stuff of internet legend. She made headlines recently with her sweet Twitter tribute to “Law & Order” star Christopher Meloni.

"CHRISTOPHER MELONI IS EXCELLENT, CHARISMATIC ACTOR,” Cher, a suspected “Law & Order: SVU” superfan, tweeted earlier this month.

I Never Said That😳

Is That Your Quote.

I Smell Good ALL THE TIME🤗

"IF U SMELL LIKE DESERT

MEN WILL NEVER 4GET YOU"

UNINHIBITED😉 — Cher (@cher) February 12, 2017

Asked by Corden what inspired this outburst of support for Meloni, Cher explained that she is simply in awe of his acting skills, as well as his new series, “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

“I think I’d seen his new show, and I do, I like that show,” she said. “I think that it’s an excellent show, and underrated, and the acting is really good. And I thought that he added something to the show, to (SVU), that kind of left, and so when I saw him in this show, I thought, ‘Well, good on you, and I’m glad you’re back doing a show.’”

Corden then asked if Meloni was her type.

“I knew you were going to say that,” she said. “Just because someone is an excellent actor doesn’t mean you want to jump on their bones and roll them around on the carpet.”