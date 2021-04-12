Is Cher a 'Law & Order: SVU' super fan? Her tweets make us think so

Cher doesn't use a lot of words when she posts on Twitter. In fact, her tweets resemble free verse or haiku at times. But she sure knows how to get right to the point, especially when it comes to Christopher Meloni!

And Meloni, who appears on his old stomping grounds "Law & Order: SVU" while starring in "Law & Order: Organized Crime" these days, has noticed. Just check out this adorable exchange from Monday:

A lovely way to start the day https://t.co/FNOn9cLQXX — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) April 12, 2021

Cher, 74, took a break from saving lonely elephants to write, "CHRISTOPHER MELONI IS EXCELLENT, CHARISMATIC ACTOR."

To which Meloni, 60, replied, "A lovely way to start the day."

Fans of "Law & Order: SVU's" Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) and Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) are everywhere! Virginia Sherwood / NBC

Fans had questions.

Specifically, was Cher "thirsty" for Meloni? And had she been apprised of the recent pictures of Meloni's derriere that went viral on Twitter? (Meloni once ran with the #BestButtInPrimetime tag after one of his co-stars mentioned it on "Conan," a title that to our knowledge John Stamos has never contested.)

Well, Cher replied to that as well:

I Only Know Him From

SVU — Cher (@cher) April 12, 2021

"Ok, so she's also seen the butt pics," latina fantastica wrote.

Cher answered, "I Only Know Him From SVU"

And after another fan asked Meloni on Twitter, "Who isn't in love with you?" Cher clarified her meaning.

RESPECT For Fellow Artist

Has Nothing To Do With❤️,

🐥🐣 — Cher (@cher) April 12, 2021

"RESPECT For Fellow Artist Has Nothing To Do With" and then she added a heart emoji, along with two more images of a baby chick in his shell, and one out of his shell.

We're gonna let future historians parse that one out.

Cher during her "Dancing With the Stars" period, in 2019. Eric McCandless / ABC via Getty Images

Meanwhile, this is far from the first time the Oscar-winning actor and singer has commented on an "SVU" star; in 2014 she tweeted about Mariska Hargitay:

I am Impressed with#MariskaHargitay

Work & Personal integrity. — Cher (@cher) May 19, 2014

"I am Impressed with #MariskaHargitay Work & Personal Integrity," she wrote.

And just last year she tweeted while watching a 2015 "SVU" rerun with guest Whoopi Goldberg:

Doesnt Get Better Than #Whoopi On LAW & ORDER

SVU. I Bow Down Babe 🙌🏾🙌🏼.

4Ever

💋

Me — Cher (@cher) June 18, 2020

"Doesn't Get Better Than #Whoopi On LAW & ORDER SVU. I Bow Down Babe," she wrote, adding two sets of high-five handclap emojis.

"4Ever," she added with a kiss emoji.

Which elicited a response from the mothership show's Twitter account:

When we see @cher talking about us on Twitter. 🥺🥰😍 pic.twitter.com/YdEifKdpzm — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) June 18, 2020

"When we see @cher talking about us on Twitter," was the comment, featuring several wide-eyed and heart-laced emojis, followed by a still of Hargitay on the show and a caption, "They're like — they're like gods to — to fans."

But let's face it; fans of "SVU" and Meloni and Hargitay are everywhere: Priyanka Chopra posted about the on-screen "SVU" reunion between the two actors' characters (Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson, who may or may not be destined for a romance) on April 10:

"ICONIC," she wrote, with a series of high-five, clapping, fist-bumping, starry-eyed emojis, adding, "#happyfan #SVU22" and then tags for the actors.

Yeah, that just about sums it up for all of us! In the end, everybody stans for "SVU," don't they?

