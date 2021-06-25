Cher posts passionate defense of Britney Spears, says she 'was a prisoner'

Cher is speaking up for Britney Spears in the wake of her bombshell conservatorship hearing.

Spears, 39, gave a lengthy statement to a judge in Los Angeles this week, saying she has been “traumatized” and “abused” and begging the court to end the conservatorship she has lived under since 2008. The conservatorship prevents Spears from making her own decisions about her finances, career and personal life.

Cher, who has defended Spears in the past, wrote a series of passionate, all-caps tweets in support of the “Stronger” singer.

In one tweet, Cher, 75, suggested that there have been rumors going around in the entertainment industry for years about how Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, allegedly controls his daughter’s life.

“OK let’s talk about Britney & those people,” Cher tweeted. “I said long ago, everyone on the strip heard about her father (didn’t know about her conservator acting in concert with her dad) giving drugs so she could perform, but made sure she couldn’t have a life, but no one could get 2 her.”

In another tweet, the pop legend said she “saw the absolute power a conservator has over (the) person they were meant 2 protect.”

“It was one of the most excruciating, heartbreaking episodes I’ve been a part of. Don’t be fooled by the word 'conservator'!! look into ways they can b paid. Britney was a prisoner, & totally lucid,” she tweeted.

Spears made several explosive accusations during her recent hearing, including the claim that her family would not let her remove her IUD birth control device so she could have another child. She also said she was “abused” by a former therapist and forced to take lithium, a drug that made her feel “drunk” and unable to have conversations.

“I have one question. I’ve performed since I was nineteen, & doing the kind of shows Britney & I do is hard fkng work !!” Cher wrote in another tweet. “What drug cocktail did they give her 2 force her perform, but keep her from having a life!! a few times i heard she was zombie like. She must have been in a living (flame emoji).”

In another tweet, she compared Spears’ situation to that of Hollywood legends Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney, saying they “were given speed to work & downers to sleep.”

“It was a crime,” she wrote. “Greed makes ppl do anything. I know…”

Cher also defended Spears in August 2020, when the #FreeBritney movement was already in full swing. She said in a tweet that Spears’ family was treating the pop star like a “cash cow” and suggested that “somebody who doesn’t want anything from her should look into her Dr.& her meds.”

Jamie Spears has denied claims that he has mistreated his daughter via the conservatorship.

"Throughout his service as Conservator, Mr. Spears’ sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her," his lawyer wrote in court documents obtained by NBC News last year. "The conservatorship continues to exist, and Mr. Spears continues to do the job that he was appointed to do."