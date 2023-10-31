Charlie Sheen shares initial reaction to daughter joining OnlyFans: ‘This can only go bad’

Charlie Sheen is happy to have had his daughter see him during a time when he was overcoming addiction.

The actor spoke with Bustle, which recently profiled his daughter Sami Sheen, in a story published Oct. 31. The former “Two and a Half Men” actor spoke briefly about his daughter's career as an OnlyFans model, as well as the growth of their relationship and how they worked to improve it together.

“Looking back at clips of me in the ‘Housewives,’ you can tell I was going through it,” Sami Sheen explained in the interview. “When it was airing, people would say, ‘Oh, my God, she looks awful.’ It’s like, ‘Yeah, dude, I was so depressed. I did not care about anything.’”

Sami Sheen appeared in episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” when her mother, Denise Richards, joined the show’s cast in 2019. In 2022, Richards spoke about how her “strained relationship” with her daughter had developed into Sami Sheen making the decision to move in with her former husband, Charlie Sheen, whom Richards was married to from 2002 to 2006.

In his own interview with the outlet, Charlie Sheen explained that he and Sami both gained from her decision to move in with him when she did.

“What she had the benefit of, and I had the uber benefit of, was she was there towards the end of my drinking,” Charlie Sheen explained to Bustle. “She got to see up close and personal that journey.”

Though Sami Sheen now lives in Calabasas, California, with her boyfriend, the outlet shared that the father and daughter continue to spend time with each other. In addition to attending music festivals, they also listen to music like Billie Eilish together and care for Sami Sheen's cats.

“I’m not a guy that preaches (or) that needs constant attention or support of what I’m doing,” Charlie Sheen noted. “But she got to see the benefits of just how a life together in that domestic reality can improve so completely and stay that way. She got to see an inconsistent me become the most reliable person in her life.”

Charlie Sheen also shared his reaction when he learned his daughter was going to be an OnlyFans model.

"I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it," he said. "I was just like, ‘Oh, this can only go bad.’"

He has, however, decided that her success partly depends on having supportive parents.

"She’s doing this and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom, and others. I have to have confidence and just know in my heart that all of her virtues and all the wonderfulness that makes her, her, come with her," he said.

During the mid-2000s, Charlie Sheen’s health and sobriety troubles were covered often by the media. In the years since, the actor has gone on to speak openly about his HIV-positive status and becoming healthy.

“Of course, it wasn’t a plan,” the actor continued in his interview. “The universe had us together when it did, which is pretty amazing.”