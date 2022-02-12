Denise Richards and her 17-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, are not in a good place.

During a Friday appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, Richards explained that Sami has been having a hard time adjusting to the rules that she's been setting at home and is now living with dad Charlie Sheen.

"Obviously, I would love for her to live with me," Richards said. "She lived with me all these years. But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles. When there's access to everything. We didn't grow up with Postmates, and Uber, and this, and this, and this where you have everything that you want."

Although Richards said that she tries her best to keep Sami in line, she noted that it can be quite difficult when she goes to Sheen's house and he has rules of his own.

"Charlie and I, we were on different pages from the beginning," she said. "If you guys are on the same page now, it is a good sign that you will be later. But I would not want to be a teenager right now with the social media and everything that you have access to. I think it's very challenging and difficult for these kids."

“Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her and it’s very difficult," Richards added.

However, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum said she's very hopeful that she and Sami will get back on track.

"I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained.”

Denise Richards and daughter Sami Sheen attend the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's 25th Annual "A Time for Heroes" celebration in 2014. David Livingston / Getty Images

When it comes to her parenting, Richards notes that she doesn't consider herself to be a "very strict" parent. It's just that she has "rules and boundaries" that she would like Sami and her two other kids — Eloise, 10, and Lola, 16 — to follow.

It also hurt her that Sami is not in school.

"I just don't agree with certain things. But that's OK," she said about Sheen's parenting. "You can agree to disagree."