Channing Tatum defends girlfriend Jessie J after troll compares her to ex Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum doesn't have time for any negativity — especially when it comes to his love life. The "Magic Mike" star shut down an Instagram troll, who implied that he was better off with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, rather than his current girlfriend Jessie J.

The drama kicked off on Friday, Jan. 24 when Tatum shared a selfie with Jessie J, where they're both wearing unicorn hats. He wrote in the caption, "Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!"

Someone commented on the photo, "Jenna looks better with you." While Tatum has since disabled comments on the IG post, a screenshot of his response was captured by @CommentsByCelebs.

"i don't usually address sh*t like this. But you seem as good a of (sic) terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them," the actor wrote. "why don't you seriously think about what (you're) doing. It's hurtful and i ain't about it. If you can't not be a horrible (hateful) person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that jess is... please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me."

That's not all, though. Tatum added, "ain't (nobody) more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what i said is facts. just facts."

Knowing that his words about Dewan might get misconstrued, he added a follow-up comment soon after. Noting that some people "love to turn sh*t around," Tatum wrote, "Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and i mean no (one) is more beautiful or better than anyone else. Beauty isn't measurable. It's in the eye of the be holder (sic)." He concluded the message by saying he's going to go enjoy his night with his "gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart."

In response to her boyfriend defending her, Jessie J commented, "My BABY! Horns OUT!" on the Instagram post. And to really send the message home, Tatum shared another photo of her, captioned, "Sculpture of magic."

In addition to proving his loyalty to Jessie J, Tatum's comments confirmed recent reports that the pair had gotten back together after splitting near the end of last year.

As for Dewan, she hasn't yet addressed any of the Instagram back-and-forth, but E! News speculated that her fiancé Steve Kazee did. In a since-deleted Instagram Story, Kazee apparently shared a Will Ferrell meme captioned, "Watch your mouth," which was interpreted as a dig at Tatum.

Dewan began dating Kazee in the fall of 2018, and in September 2019, they announced they're expecting their first child together. (Dewan and Tatum have a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, together.)

Dewan wrote to Kazee on Instagram, "you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together."

Tatum and Dewan split after almost nine years of marriage in April 2018, sharing in a joint Instagram statement, "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together... We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly."

While these exes have happily moved on, Instagram trolls can't seem to leave the past in the past. But no matter what anyone says, Tatum made clear he has his girlfriend's back.