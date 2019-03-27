Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 27, 2019, 8:52 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Channing Tatum is making sure his girlfriend, Jessie J, knows just how much he adores her.

The "Magic Mike" star shared a heartfelt tribute to the British-born "Flashlight" singer to help her celebrate her 31st birthday on Wednesday.

"Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light," Tatum, 38, wrote next to a sunlit photo of Jessie.

"You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives," he gushed. "So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby."

Channing Tatum sent girlfriend Jessie J a sweet birthday tribute.

According to People, the couple began dating last October — six months after Tatum split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Though their relationship has been low-profile, the lovebirds were spotted getting cozy in London earlier this month.

Of course, eagle-eyed fans knew a romance was brewing when Tatum left a flirty comment on a Feb. 28 photo Jessie shared that found her enjoying a meal in a black bikini.

jessiej/Instagram

"Hottest Instagram food model in game right now," wrote the movie star, who added an adorable bunny emoji.

Here's hoping we see more of this cute couple soon!