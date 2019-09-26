Celine Dion is being forced to cancel concerts because of a nasty throat virus.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer, 51, is under "strict doctors' orders" to pause her "Courage World Tour" for a week so she can get proper rest and make a full recovery, according to a press release from concert promoter Evenko.

Dion's doctors have ordered her to take a week off from performing so she can recover from a throat virus. ALICE CHICHE / AFP/Getty Images

"After two weeks of rehearsals and (a) wonderful opening run of shows in Quebec, we are sorry to report that Celine is experiencing a throat virus, and must postpone four performances of her 'Courage World Tour," the release said.

The Montreal concerts scheduled for Sept. 26, 27, 30 and Oct. 1 have now been moved to Nov. 18, 19, 20 and 21. Those with tickets to the postponed concerts should note their tickets will automaticallybe valid for the new dates.

Dion is expected to resume performances at the Bell Centre next Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5, as scheduled.

#PHOTOS | Céline Dion’s different looks tonight during the opening night of the #CourageWorldTour in Quebec pic.twitter.com/8ILLX9owO3 — Celine Tour News (@CelineTourNews) September 19, 2019

It's a very busy time in the Canadian chanteuse's life.

Just last week, Dion debuted a chic new blond bob during the opening-night performance of the tour in Quebec City.

On Thursday, she shared a stunning video for her new single "Imperfections" — and in November she'll release "Courage," her first English language album since the death of her late husband, René Angélil, in 2016.

Here's hoping Celine's recovery is speedy and smooth!