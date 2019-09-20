When it comes to style, Celine Dion can do no wrong.

So it's no wonder that her newest haircut is as chic as ever.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer showed off her latest look, a blond bob, on opening night of her "Courage" tour in Quebec City on Wednesday.

The singer's powerful look on opening night? A sexy red dress and a sleek blond bob. Alice Chich / AFP-Getty Images

The new style is short, sleek and a perfect change for ushering in a new season — or, in Dion's case, a world tour.

#PHOTOS | Céline Dion’s different looks tonight during the opening night of the #CourageWorldTour in Quebec pic.twitter.com/8ILLX9owO3 — Celine Tour News (@CelineTourNews) September 19, 2019

It's also pretty popular lately. Both Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez have debuted bobs in recent weeks. Even Ivanka Trump has gone over to the short side.

While Dion is no stranger to testing out trends, she tends to wear her hair long or up in a bun.

Celine Dion performs on TODAY's plaza in 2016 with her signature long hair. John Lamparski / WireImage

Her hair was still long when she went to Paris Fashion Week this summer. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

But this shorter style isn't entirely new.

It looks like Dion started playing with her length this summer, while she was in Paris for the fashion week shows.

Two days later, Dion was spotted leaving her hotel in Paris with a much shorter style. NurPhoto via Getty Images

If we know one thing about Dion, it's that she loves playing with style — so it's up in the air how long this shorter look will last. But, for now, we think the sleek look is pretty perfect.

If you're wondering on how you can trim some length and get an equally chic look, here are some tips for embracing the bob this fall.