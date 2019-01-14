Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Céline Dion marked the third anniversary of late husband René Angélil’s death with a brief, but moving, tribute.

On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer posted a photo of Angélil on Instagram to commemorate his passing.

“My dearest René....always with me.....always will be. In loving memory... xx ...,” she wrote, in English and French.

Angélil passed away from a heart attack at the age of 73 on January 14, 2016. Dion, 50, had known Angélil since she was 12 when he began managing her. They became romantically involved when she was 20 and got married in December 1994.

Dion had three sons with Angélil — René-Charles, 17, and 8-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson.

Dion and her sons remain close after the death of Angélil and the singer posted a photo of her with them during the holidays.

A few months after he died, Dion told TODAY that carrying on was difficult. "It's been a journey. It's been hard," she said. "Seeing the love of your life suffering for the last three years has been really hard, but millions of people are going through this. I feel very strong because, not only that he loved me so much — for many, many lives to come — (but he) gave me three magnificent kids, so much knowledge, stability and confidence."

In 2017, more than a year after his death, Dion revealed she and her twins, then 6, would sleep in the same bed while they continued to mourn the loss of Angélil.

"They are comforting me a lot," she said. "I need them. ... I need them close.”