Carol Burnett says she plays Wordle every day with this celebrity

Carol Burnett has shared which famous friend she enjoys battling in a game of Wordle every day.

The television and film icon, who turns 90 on April 26, celebrates her milestone birthday with some of her longtime celebrity pals during her new NBC special “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love.”

In the special, which airs on her birthday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, many of Burnett’s former co-stars and fellow pioneers in film and television come together to pay tribute to the comedic legend and her groundbreaking series “The Carol Burnett Show.”

Burnett celebrates her NBC special “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love.” Todd Williamson / NBC via Getty Images

The comedian spoke to "Entertainment Tonight" about the special and returned the sentiment, praising her co-stars. She specifically complimented Allison Janney, Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern. Burnett will soon appear alongside the actors in an Apple TV+ series called “Palm Royale.”

Burnett gushed, “We all bonded very much and we just had a great girls club. It was fabulous.”

She then shared that she has a special connection with one of her fellow cast members.

“Allison and I, we Wordle,” she added.

"Palm Royale" co-stars Carol Burnett and Allison Janney enjoy playing Wordle together. Getty Images

Burnett confirmed she is a big fan of the popular New York Times word game and joked that she and Janney take their head-to-head battles seriously.

“We just Wordle back and forth,” she continued. “She’s the first one every morning at my coffee.”

She added that she finds the game “fun.”

Janney is not the only celeb she faces off against. It turns out Burnett is a member of a star-studded Wordle group.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on April 13, the “Annie” star mentioned the other actors she competes with.

Burnett said she begins her days completing a crossword puzzle with her husband, Brian Miller — to whom she has been married since 2001 — before she switches over to Wordle.

“I Wordle with Allison Janney, Charlize Theron and David Crane, who wrote ‘Friends,’” she shared. “They’re my friends, and we all Wordle.”

Burnett, Janney, Theron and Crane join a long list of stars who play the brainteaser regularly.

The Hollywood Reporter interviewed Ben Affleck in March and he revealed he is a devoted Wordle player as well. But, he also plays different versions of the guessing game on his phone, including one called Octordle.

“It’s just Wordle with more words,” he explained. “Don’t be impressed, it’s not harder.”

He added, “I was invited to join a cool little red velvet rope celebrity Wordle group. Matt (Damon)’s one of them. Jason Bateman and Bradley (Cooper), and …”

Affleck stopped himself and referenced “Fight Club” instead of disclosing any more names.

“Actually, the first rule of Wordle is don’t talk about Wordle. Unless you get it in three guesses,” he quipped.

The “Good Will Hunting” star said his group plays Wordle, Quordle and Octordle and adds up all the scores at the end of the day.

He concluded, “It’s fiercely competitive, and there’s a lot of mockery and derision. So I’m in training.”

A matchup between Burnett's and Affleck’s Wordle crews should be scheduled, immediately.