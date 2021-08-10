Britney Spears vows to post less to social media after 'mean lies' in the news

Britney Spears says the news media is to blame for her decision to post less to her social media accounts in the future.

The pop singer, 39, shared a video Monday on Instagram of someone preparing a piece of avocado toast. In her caption, Spears said the news media was "pretty nasty" and "saying horrible and mean lies about me" amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

Spears accused the news media of "saying horrible and mean lies about me" amid her conservatorship battle. britneyspears / Instagram

"In a system where I've felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share!!!! As Selena Gomez says it best Рђћ The world can be a nasty place ... I know it ... you know it Рђд kill them with kindness Рўђ№ИЈРўђ№ИЈРўђ№ИЈ !!!" she wrote.

"Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so IРђЎm gonna post a little less from now on ­Ъци­ЪЈ╝РђЇРЎђ№ИЈ­Ъци­ЪЈ╝РђЇРЎђ№ИЈ­Ъци­ЪЈ╝РђЇРЎђ№ИЈ !!!!" she continued. "Pssss this was the coolest thing IРђЎve ever seen in my life and itРђЎs inspired me to take on a new passion in the cooking field !!!! God bless you beautiful people Рђд TA TA ­ЪЉІ­ЪЈ╝ !!!!"

Spears' mention of Gomez was likely referring to the fact that Gomez recently called out the Paramount+ show "The Good Fight" for making a "tasteless" reference to her 2017 kidney transplant.

Gomez responded in the comments of Spears' post to cheer on her friend.

"Love you @britneyspears! YouРђЎre welcome to come cook with me any time!" wrote Gomez, who hosts the HBO Max cooking show "Selena + Chef."

Spears' shared her post on the same day Los Angeles Superior Judge Brenda Penny rejected her petition to advance a hearing to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator, NBC News reported. The singer's new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed the motion on Aug. 5 while also questioning Jamie SpearsРђЎ financial dealings.

Rosengart asked the court to either schedule a hearing as soon as possible or suspend Jamie Spears' conservator powers until a hearing could be held.

The following day, Jamie Spears claimed in his own legal filing that Jodi Montgomery, the temporary conservator appointed to oversee Britney Spears' personal needs, told him that the singer is "mentally sick" and could be subject to involuntary psychiatric hospitalization.

However, Montgomery later denied that claim. Speaking through a statement from her lawyer, Montgomery said she did express "concerns" about Britney Spears' "overall mental health," but that Jamie Spears "misrepresents what Ms. Montgomery said to him in relation to a potential 5150 psychiatric hold for Ms. Spears."

Earlier on Monday, Britney Spears posted a video on Instagram of a fan standing next to a flag with the words #FreeBritney written on it.

"Geez look at that flag ­ЪЎі­Ъц»­ЪЦ║ !!!! I was like 'My flag up over the American Flag !?!?'Рђд Yes Рђд IРђЎm tooting my own horn ­ЪЊ» .. is that bad ?????" the Grammy winner wrote in the caption.

She continued, "I know in my previous post I said you guys know my situation but LET ME CLARIFY ... you only know half of it !!!! And for a lot of you who say I should be cautious with what I post Рђд I mean if you REALLY THINK ABOUT IT Рђд with what IРђЎve been through I believe I been WAAAY TOO CAUTIOUS !!!!"

"One day I will live on the edge !!!! One day ­Ъцћ­ЪњГ " Spears added.