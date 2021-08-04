Selena Gomez is calling out "The Good Fight" for making a "tasteless" reference to her 2017 kidney transplant.

The 29-year-old singer and actor tweeted about the Paramount+ legal drama on Tuesday, writing, "I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently."

She added, "I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air."

I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2021

The scene, which aired last month during the show's fifth season, found three of the show's characters discussing the dicey nature of comedy in the age of cancel culture. Together, the trio creates a list of certain topics comedians should avoid altogether, including necrophilia, autism and "Selena Gomez's kidney transplant."

The line of dialogue likely referred to an earlier controversy that erupted after a 2020 episode of Peacock’s "Saved by the Bell" made light of Gomez's transplant for laughs. The episode featured a scene showing students at Bayside High trying to guess the identity of Gomez's kidney donor, among other jokes about the entertainer's health.

Peacock later apologized in a statement, re-edited the scene and vowed to donate to Gomez's charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC.

Selena Gomez called out the Paramount+ drama "The Good Fight" for referencing her 2017 kidney transplant in one scene. James Devaney / GC Images

As for "The Good Fight," an unnamed source close to the series told TODAY that the scene Gomez mentioned wasn't poking fun at her.

"If you watch the episode in full, the reference to Selena Gomez is part of a discussion the characters are having about topics that are not okay to make fun of and the idea of cancel culture and being cancelled for telling a bad joke," said the source in an email. "The reference is that Selena Gomez's transplant is not something you can joke about."

Still, fans of the “Lose You To Love Me” singer agreed that the episode's dialogue was in poor taste. Many responded to Gomez's tweet to express outrage of their own.

"This was a life or death situation for Selena. I repeat a life or death situation. We all understand how dark humour works. But if Selena tweeted this she must've been genuinely very disappointed. Don't disregard someone else's feelings by saying to just 'skip it,'" one fan wrote.

This was a life or death situation for Selena. I repeat a life or death situation. We all understand how dark humour works. But if Selena tweeted this she must've been genuinely very disappointed. Don't disregard someone else's feelings by saying to just "skip it". — Seeiwasright (@seeiwasright) August 4, 2021

"As an organ transplant patient, I can say it is no laughing matter. It is a long stressful experience that leaves both the transplanted and their family with tremendous stress," added another.

As an organ transplant patient, I can say it is no laughing matter. It is a long stressful experience that leaves both the transplanted and their family with tremendous stress. — KJ (@KJ37588247) August 3, 2021

Gomez first shared details about her kidney transplant in 2017. She revealed that she underwent the procedure after lupus, an autoimmune disorder she was diagnosed with five years before, impaired her kidney function. Gomez's best friend, fellow actor Francia Raisa, was her kidney donor.