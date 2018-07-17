Britney Spears is 'definitely' down for a 'Mickey Mouse Club' reunion

share tweet pin email

We've got hopeful news for fans of the '90s-era "All New Mickey Mouse Club" (aka "MMC"). Given the opportunity, famed alum Britney Spears would go back to the Mouse House again — for a reunion!

Long before the 36-year-old became a pop music sensation, she joined what turned out to be the most star-studded cast of Mouseketeers ever back in 1993, featuring now-noteworthy names like Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling.

Everett Collection "The All New Mickey Mouse Club," featuring (clockwise from upper center) Nikki DeLoach, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, T.J. Fantini and Tate Lynche.

As the 25th anniversary of that lineup approaches, Spears is thinking back to those early days and considering what it would be like to get the Club back together again, however briefly.

"It was a really good time," the singer said during a sit-down with Entertainment Tonight. "It was a great time. It was probably one of the most special times in my life, 'The Mickey Mouse Club.'"

So, if the Disney powers that be ever set up a cast reunion, she's on board.

"I would definitely show up," Spears insisted. "I would go, definitely."

And nostalgia-loving fans would definitely tune in.