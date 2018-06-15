Christina Aguilera kicks off the weekend in the best way with concert on TODAY plaza

share tweet pin email

Christina Aguilera has been getting us up on our feet and believing in a "Genie In a Bottle" for over 20 years, and on Friday she jump-started our weekend with a super-hot appearance for the Citi Summer Concert Series on TODAY!

Decked out in adorable French braids, oversized clear earrings and thigh-high boots, Aguilera was every inch the pop goddess. She took selfies with two special fans who flew in from Brazil, then launched into her 2003 hit "Can't Hold Us Down."

Later on, she treated everyone to a brand-new single "Fall In Line" (recorded with Demi Lovato) and another 2003 hit, "Fighter."

"Fall In Line" is actually from Aguilera's eighth studio album, "Liberation," released on June 15 — and she'll be hitting the road for the first time in a decade in September to show it off.

.@hodakotb helped make dreams come true for two lifelong @xtina fans that flew in from Brazil! #ChristinaTODAY pic.twitter.com/QZKWa2JZHc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 15, 2018

As the she told TODAY, it has been a while since she played concerts. "The last time I was on tour I was pregnant with my son," she said. "It's crazy!"

Aguilera, 37, has two children now: Max, 10; and Summer, 3. And we have to wonder if she'll be bringing them on the road!

Whatever she decides, Aguilera knows one thing for sure. "I was like, 'Mama's got to get back to what I do best,'" she said. "I have to get back on the road, I have to get back to my fans. Liberating them and myself again."

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.