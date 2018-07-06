Justin Timberlake shows why Paris is city of love with cute wife-son pic

share tweet pin email

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel are showing why they call Paris the city of love!

The singer shared a cute photo on Friday of "The Sinner" star and their 3-year-old son, Silas, sharing a smooch during a family getaway to the French capital.

"If that pic doesn't say 'City Of Love' then I'm out,'' he wrote.

Timberlake, 37, and Biel, 36, already had some alone time for mom and dad with a romantic date on the banks of the River Seine earlier in the trip, which got TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones wistfully remembering their own romantic times with their husbands.

The family is spending time together as Timberlake continues the European leg of his "Man of the Woods" tour, which launched Tuesday night in Paris.

Timberlake had some sweet words for his son on Father's Day last month.

"My son: it is my honor to be your Daddy,'' he wrote. "You make me feel a love that I didn't know existed. I will ALWAYS be there... to pick you up when you fall, to lift you up when you are ready to soar, and to remind you that your humility will be your guide through this thing called life."

