Breckin Meyer honors Brittany Murphy on 10-year anniversary of her death

It's been 10 years since Brittany Murphy passed away, but her "Clueless" co-star Breckin Meyer hasn't forgotten her.

The 45-year-old actor took to Twitter on Friday to pay tribute to Murphy, who died Dec. 20, 2009 at age 32.

10 years ago this magical, fantabulous angel left us WAY too early. So crazy talented & the sweetest lil fairy ya ever could meet. Full Disclosure: Travis kisses Tai on the head because Brit was always like a lil sister to me. Missing Brit lots today. #BrittanyMurphy pic.twitter.com/6iKmUoK0Iz — Breckin Meyer (@breckinmeyer) December 20, 2019

"10 years ago this magical, fantabulous angel left us WAY too early. So crazy talented & the sweetest lil fairy ya ever could meet," Meyer wrote next to a GIF of the two stars sharing a sweet moment in the the beloved 1995 comedy.

"Full Disclosure: Travis kisses Tai on the head because Brit was always like a lil sister to me," he added. "Missing Brit lots today."

Brittany Murphy, second from right, with her "Clueless" co-stars. Everett Collection

Though many questions still surround Murphy's passing, the official cause of death is listed as pneumonia, anemia and intoxication from multiple drugs.

Meyer is not the only "Clueless" cast member who has missed Murphy this year.

The actor reunited with Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd and Donald Faison at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) in March to talk about the movie. While the gang was together, they reminisced about working with the late star.

After describing Murphy’s audition as “incredible,” Silverstone, who played wealthy party girl Cher Horowitz in the film, said she was “blown away” and knew Murphy was meant to be cast as naive Tai.

“I had to tell (writer/director) Amy (Heckerling) just in case she didn’t know that Brittany Murphy was the one that had to play the part,” Silverstone said. “She was so good.”

“She was lovely. She was really lovely to work with,” added Silverstone, 43.

Meyer gushed about Murphy's versatility as a performer.

“Ridiculously talented. Like, you see Tai, and then you watch ‘8 Mile,’ and you’re like, ‘That’s the same person?’” he said.

Meanwhile, Rudd, 50, made sure to mention that Murphy was also wonderful when the camera wasn't rolling.

“She was the sweetest person, too," Rudd remembered. "She was just always so smiley. And sweet."