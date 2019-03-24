Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 24, 2019, 2:30 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Fans of the 1995 classic "Clueless" were totally buggin' this weekend when the cast, including Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd, reunited at Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) some 24 years after the movie first debuted.

Alongside Silverstone and Rudd were Breckin Meyer and Donald Faison. The team had a blast spilling some behind-the-scenes secrets and answering questions from fans.

"We. Have. No. Clue," Meyer, who played adorable skateboarder/stoner Travis Birkenstock in the movie posted to his Instagram yesterday. Donald Faison, who starred as Murray, posted the same pic and captioned it "Rollin' with my homies" referring to the Coolio song made famous in the film.

Alicia Silverstone, who famously starred as the smart-yet-materialistic, match-making Cher, talked about how she was only seventeen when she filmed the iconic movie. The now 42-year-old mother of 7-year-old son, Bear, remembered being exhausted on the set of the film as she had just done eight movies back-to-back before filming.

Brittany Murphy, Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash in the hit film. Alamy

She said she loved Amy Heckerling's script, based on Jane Austen's "Emma," but struggled to find a way into Cher (who she said goes through 64 costume changes in the movie!) when she herself wore "the same green T-shirt and jeans" all the time.

"Clueless" stars Breckin Meyer, Donald Faison, Paul Rudd and Alicia Silverstone were interviewed by Clare Kramer at C2E2. ReedPOP

Of course, she went on to inspire so many quotable moments from the movie, including calling someone a "full-on Monet" (from far away everything looks OK, but up close it's a big ol' mess).

Donald Faison, who played Dionne's boyfriend Murray, told the crowd that the decision to do the film was a no-brainer.

"It was something I really, really wanted to do," he said, noting that the driving scene with Dionne and Cher was a high point. "I have a career because of it," said the actor.

Breckin Meyer revealed that when Faison shaved his head in the movie, they actually left the hair on the sides so he could film other scenes wearing a baseball cap. Faison also spilled the fact that his braces in the movie were fake!

Meyer and Faison joked around like old friends throughout the interview, with Meyer getting down on one knee to fake propose to his friend at one point.

Meyer said that he put together his stoner character of Travis (who ends up with Tai, played by the late Brittany Murphy) by watching Keanu Reeves' movies including "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure."

Rudd, Silverstone and the panel shared so many laughs. AP

Paul Rudd, star of "Ant-Man," "Avengers: Endgame," and the cult classic "Wet Hot American Summer," will turn 50 this April, and explained to the crowd how he seemingly never ages. "I'm 80 years old on the inside," he joked. "It's a mess underneath all this."

Breckin Meyer hilariously speculated that Rudd was "sucking the lifeblood out of babies" in his trailer to maintain his youthful looks. Fans on Twitter really responded to this funny observation.

There was obvious camaraderie between Rudd and Meyer and Faison, and Rudd revealed he even lived with the two actors for a little while after the movie! They reminisced about hanging out during the filming, including one time when the cast went out to celebrate Faison's 21st birthday and ran into William "Billy" Zabka from "The Karate Kid."

It was clear that the cast still enjoys hanging out, and fans including BuzzFeed senior entertainment editor Jarett Wieselman, expressed their excitement on Twitter.

Will we be forgetting about this movie anytime soon? As if!