March 25, 2019, 12:30 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

The cast of “Clueless” has nothing but love for late co-star Brittany Murphy.

Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison and Breckin Meyer reunited over the weekend at Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) to talk about the beloved 1995 film and didn’t miss a chance to rave about Murphy when asked about her during a panel discussion.

After describing Murphy’s audition as “incredible,” Silverstone, who starred in the comedy as Cher, said she was “blown away” and knew the actress was meant to be cast as naive Tai.

“I had to tell (writer/director) Amy (Heckerling) just in case she didn’t know that Brittany Murphy was the one that had to play the part,” Silverstone said. “She was so good.”

Brittany Murphy in "Clueless." Alamy Stock Photo

Murphy passed away at the age of 32 in 2009. While many questions still surround her death, the official cause of death is listed as pneumonia, anemia and intoxication from multiple drugs.

“She was lovely. She was really lovely to work with,” Silverstone, 42, added.

Meyer gushed about Murphy's skills and how versatile she was as a performer.

Moderator Clare Kramer, Donald Faison, Paul Rudd, Alicia Silverstone and Breckin Meyer during the "Clueless" Reunion Panel at C2E2 on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Chicago. AP

“Ridiculously talented. Like, you see Tai, and then you watch ‘8 Mile,’ and you’re like, ‘That’s the same person?'” he said.

Rudd, 50, who's gone on to star in blockbusters like "Ant-Man" and "Knocked Up," made sure to mention that Murphy was also a treasure when the camera wasn’t rolling.

“She was the sweetest person, too. She was just always so smiley. And sweet,” he said.