Michael Rapaport told Andy Cohen that there was a caviar wall at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's wedding 23 years ago.

The actor mentioned it while responding to a question on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" about Erin Lichy of "Real Housewives of New York" receiving backlash for serving Pringles and caviar. A clip of the conversation was posted to YouTube Aug. 13.

"I'm looking into the camera about this, Erin. Anytime you're serving caviar, let me know," the 53-year-old actor said. "I don't know what you guys are talking about."

"I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's wedding," said Rapaport, who played Pitt's roommate in the 1993 cult flick "True Romance." "They had a wall of caviar. I still have some saved over."

Cohen said he was surprised he'd never dished about the famed wedding with Rapaport before.

"Well, we're talking about it now," Rapaport said. "I'm still eating the caviar from that. Billy Preston performed. A lot of bucks there."

Pitt and Aniston married in 2000 and divorced five years later. The two have said they've become cordial friends over the years.

They were photographed chatting and sharing a moment at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2020.

Later that year, in September, they were apart of a group of actors who did a virtual table read of the script for "Fast Times at Ridgemont High."

In June 2021, Aniston said on Sirius XM's "The Howard Stern Show" that she and her ex remained pals.

"It was absolutely fun," she said of the "Fast Times" event, according to People. "Brad and I are buddies, we're friends."

Both Aniston and Pitt have since remarried. Aniston married Justin Theroux in 2015. They split three years later. Pitt married Angelina Jolie in 2014. Their divorced was finalized in 2019.