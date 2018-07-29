'Boy Meets World' mini-reunion! Ben Savage celebrates Matthew Lawrence's engagement

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Old friends and "Boy Meets World" co-stars Ben Savage and Matthew Lawrence reunited in Los Angeles on Saturday.

And the moment between old friends brought back memories from the '90s hit.

From left to right: Will Friedle, Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Matthew Lawrence on the set of "Boy Meets World" in 1998. ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

Savage was celebrating Lawrence’s engagement to "Dancing with the Stars" star Cheryl Burke. He took to Instagram to mark the occasion, sharing a photo from the couple's party and a kind note.

Savage, who played lead character Cory, and Lawrence, who played Jack, starred in more than 65 episodes together in the ABC’s family comedy hit!

Friedle, Savage and Lawrence on set of "Boy Meets World." ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

Lawrence, 38, proposed to Burke, 34, back in May at the chic Montage Laguna Beach resort outside of LA. The couple had dated off and on since 2007.

Meanwhile, his on-air love interest, Topanga (played by Danielle Fishel) found her happily ever after back in March, when her then-boyfriend, producer Jensen Karp, proposed.

It’s not the first time this fun-loving crew has gotten back together.

Savage, along with co-stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle caught up in April for Awesome Con in Washington D.C., the city’s version of Comic-Con. And of course, the stars starred in the spinoff series "Girl Meets World," from 2014 to 2017.