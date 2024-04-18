Taylor Swift fans who simply can’t get enough of the global superstar can get even more of a fix in a new book about the singer.

While Swift was Time magazine's 2023 person of the year, 2024 is shaping up to be another big year for her, thanks in large part to her upcoming album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” which comes out April 19. While fans are getting new music soon, they can learn even more about Swift in “Heartbreak Is the National Anthem: How Taylor Swift Reinvented Pop Music,” a book that will focus on the “Cruel Summer” singer and her far-reaching impact.

Here’s what we know about “Heartbreak Is the National Anthem: How Taylor Swift Reinvented Pop Music.”

When does the book come out?

It goes on sale Nov. 12, 2024.

Taylor Swift will be the subject of a new book coming out later this year. Courtesy Dey Street Books.

Who wrote it?

Veteran Rolling Stone writer Rob Sheffield, who has tracked Swift throughout her career, is the author.

In addition to his work for the magazine, he has written bestselling books "Love Is a Mix Tape: Life and Loss, One Song at a Time"; "Talking to Girls About Duran Duran: One Young Man’s Quest for True Love and a Cooler Haircut"; "Turn Around Bright Eyes: The Rituals of Love and Karaoke"; "On Bowie" and "Dreaming the Beatles: The Love Story of One Band and the Whole World."

What exactly is this Taylor Swift book about?

Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, promises an exploration on the effect Swift has had.

“A cultural phenomenon. A worldwide obsession. An agent of emotional chaos. There’s no parallel to Taylor Swift in history: a teenage girl who turns into the world’s favorite pop star, songwriter, storyteller, guitar hero, live performer, changing how music is made and heard. But behind it all, she’s an artist on the level of all-time greats like The Beatles, Prince, or David Bowie,” the publisher described in a statement.

“‘Heartbreak Is The National Anthem: How Taylor Swift Reinvented Pop Music’ is the first book that goes deep on the musical and cultural impact of Taylor Swift.”

The statement also said that Sheffield “gets to the heart of Swift and her music, her fan connection, her raw power — in a book as brilliant, fresh, and fascinating as Taylor herself.”