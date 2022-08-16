Joanna Gaines announces she’s releasing a memoir, 'The Stories We Tell'

Joanna Gaines is sharing her story like never before.

The “Fixer Upper” star, 44, announced she is releasing her first solo memoir, “The Stories We Tell.”

Harper Select

“Earlier this year I started jotting down memories and stories from my past, journaling about things I was still, years later, trying to work through,” Gaines wrote on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a photo of the manuscript. “Half of my life is behind me and I’ve been longing for clarity about what I should carry forward and how I could hold this next chapter well.”

Her memoir, she said, will explore the “messy and winding and beautiful” pieces of her story while also helping readers reflect upon their own lives.

“This book is an invitation to capture the full picture of your own life with renewed clarity,” the Magnolia Network founder said in a press release. “To see your story as greater than any past or future thing, but for all the beauty and joy it holds today. It’s an invitation to a kind of life where you know how to hold what you believe —about yourself and the quiet worlds behind the people you pass —with gracious and open hands.”

Gaines said she is “feeling a little bit of everything” about putting her memoir into the world.

“Nervous, excited, vulnerable, but mostly hopeful. That any part of my story might shine a light on the fullness of yours," she wrote on Instagram.

Gaines is the author of several books, including the 2018 home design guide, “Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave.”

She and her husband, Chip Gaines, also wrote a joint memoir in 2016, "The Magnolia Story."

In addition, Gaines has penned two children’s books, “We Are the Gardeners” and “The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be.”