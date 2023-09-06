IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Luckiest Girl Alive' Jessica Knoll recommends 5 books to read next

Of course another thriller made the cut.
By Elena Nicolaou

"Luckiest Girl Alive" author Jessica Knoll is known for writing thrillers that center women with complicated pasts — pasts that are slowly unfurled over the course of the novel.

Her next book, "Bright Young Women," is about women whose futures were taken away from them. The novel centers on the sorority sisters Ted Bundy killed in 1978, and the women who knew them. Reduced, typically, to a number in his body count, "Bright Young Women" restores them too their individuality.

On the third hour of TODAY, Knoll stopped by to recommend more books.

Best book to screen

"The Statistical Probability of Falling in Love at First Sight" by Jennifer Smith 

Knoll calls this a "poignant love story about chance and family." First published in 2013, it's getting the Netflix movie treatment this September.

For the last taste of summer

"The Sunset Crowd" by Karin Tanabe 

Knoll was "absolutely transported" by the book's 1970's, "cool movie star vibes." She says, "Tanabe has crafted three dynamic female characters with style and unrelenting ambitions, who will do anything to survive Hollywood. It’s a little 'Great Gatsby,' a little 'Daisy jones and the Six,' with lots of juicy drama and one smoldering summer romance."

Best debut novel

"The September House" by Carissa Orlando  

Best funny read

"The Rachel Incident" by Caroline O’Donoghue

Best thriller

Elena Nicolaou

Elena Nicolaou is a senior entertainment editor at Today.com, where she covers the latest in TV, pop culture, movies and all things streaming. Previously, she covered culture at Refinery29 and Oprah Daily. Her superpower is matching people up with the perfect book, which she does on her podcast, Blind Date With a Book.