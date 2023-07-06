5 books to read this July, according to author Isaac Fitzgerald

Struggling to find a new book to pick up this summer? Already slacking on your Goodreads challenge? Award-winning author Isaac Fitzgerald has you covered and picked five books that you won’t be able to put down – whether you’re at the pool or laying in bed.

The “Dirtbag, Massachusetts” author stopped by TODAY on July 6 to talk about his five book picks to satisfy any reader’s interests. From a crime novel perfect for the pool to a heartfelt book with a new TV adaptation, finding a summer read has never been easier – even if you’re just looking for an escape. Keep reading for all of Fitzgerald’s recommendations.

Best backyard or pool read

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Colson Whitehead is back with “Crook Manifesto,” the second book in his Harlem trilogy. Still following Ray Carney, a business owner, furniture salesman, family man and more, “Crook Manifesto” begins 10 years after “Harlem Shuffle.” Fitzgerald describes Whitehead’s novel as a “masterful and entertaining page turner” that will keep you wanting more: “Colson's writing wraps around you like humidity on a hot day in Harlem in the 1970s, and when you finish the last page, you'll be salivating for book three,” he says.

Best summer thriller

Fitzgerald describes Emma Cline’s “The Guest,” the follow up to her bestselling debut novel “The Girls,” as “sharp sharp sharp!” Set in the Hamptons over the summer, twentysomething Alex is staying with a much older man at his mansion, until she makes a major faux pas at a party and gets kicked out of his home, leaving her to fend for herself for a week on Long Island. “The book's eeriness — not to mention beautiful sentences — will move any reader along, and the speed with which it reaches its thrilling conclusion will be satisfying for both lovers of thrillers, mysteries, and literary fiction alike,” Fitzgerald says.

Best summer romance

Rebekah Weatherspoon's “Her Good Side” is a “fun and adorably fizzy high school romance that centers on two friends who are so bad at dating that they decide to fake date each other in order to get a li'l practice and get a li'l attention from their classmates,” Fitzgerald says. The young adult novel follows Bethany, the daughter of two WNBA stars who want to see their daughter pursue a career in sports, but her real passion is cooking. Her friend Jacob, a photographer and aspiring filmmaker, seems like the perfect choice to start a fake relationship with – that is, until they catch feelings. Fitzgerald adds Bethany and Jacob’s romance will leave you “grinning from ear to ear.”

Best book to screen

While “Tiny Beautiful Things” came out over 10 years ago, Fitzgerald says it’s still the book he gives anyone in his life who is, as he says, “well, going through it.” Strayed’s book is a collection of her “Dear Sugar” advice columns, which was recently adapted for the Hulu show of the same name starring Kathryn Hahn, Sarah Pidgeon, Tanzyn Crawford and more. Fitzgerald says “Tiny Beautiful Things” is not only a book you want on your shelf, but it's also a show you won't regret streaming.

Best escape read

At the center of Tania James’ continent-jumping novel “Loot” is “Tipu’s Tiger,” a mechanical toy created for an Indian ruler in the 18th century. In James’ fictional retelling, 17-year-old wood carver Abbas sets out to create the automaton, which turns into an “absolutely enthralling read,” Fitzgerald says. He adds it is “a layered, stunningly written tale that's part adventure story, part love story, part heist story but entirely its own story… ‘Loot’ is the perfect book to dive into this summer when you're looking for a luxurious, absorbing escape.”