Bob Saget celebrates 'brother' John Stamos' 58th birthday with a nostalgic tribute

Have mercy! John Stamos, who played the beloved Uncle Jesse on "Full House," is 58 and looking great.

His co-star Bob Saget, who played widowed father of three Danny Tanner on the popular family sitcom and its reboot, "Fuller House," posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to his "brother" on his special day.

"Today is the day that my brother John Stamos was born. To say we are like brothers is an understatement. We have been through so much together for 35 years," Saget wrote on Instagram. "High, lows- The usual you go through with your closest of people in your life. But what I have to say here, is how damned lucky I am to have John in my life. He has always been there for me. Even when I could be unbearable."

Saget included a few photos of the friends spending quality time together on and off the set, showing just how close their bond is. In the past, the pals have even been spotted out on a double date with their wives.

"Anyone who knows him knows what a beautiful person he is. And I’m not talkin’ about his gift of looks. I’m talking’ about the gift of his heart. I’ve learned so much from John, and I am truly blessed to have this good man as my brother," Saget wrote. "He deserves the happiest birthday of birthdays."

Saget suggested people celebrate Stamos "properly" by taking in some of his work, whether it's the first season of "Big Shot" on Disney+ or buying tickets to see Stamos on tour with the Beach Boys.

"There is only one @johnstamos on this planet, and I am a better person because he’s in my life," Saget wrote. "Happy Birthday, Dear John."

While Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, haven't posted on social media about how they're celebrating his special day, the couple opened up in a cover story to People magazine last week about their life with son Billy, 3.

"My dreams came true 100 times over," Stamos said.