Longtime ‘The Price is Right’ host Bob Barker turns 99

Come on down and celebrate!

Bob Barker, the longtime game show host of “The Price Is Right,” celebrated his 99th birthday on Dec. 12.

“The Price is Right” first premiered on CBS in 1972 and featured Barker as its game show host until his retirement in 2007. The series is the longest-running game show in the United States and offers contestants a chance to take home merchandise and crash prizes by guessing the price of items.

Nearly 15 years have passed since the television host and animal rights activist left the silver screen to retire. Still, memories and tributes to his time as a host on the CBS series poured in on social media platforms like Twitter.

“Happy 99th Birthday to Bob Barker,” one user Tweeted in celebration of his birthday. “The man who single-handedly got every GenX through their sick days home from school.”

“This is a special Monday because it is Bob Barker’s Birthday. Let the day be as amazing as ever,” the official Twitter account for “The Price Is Right” wrote in a post that featured an image of Barker with balloons.

Even the U.S. Naval Institute participated in the social media fanfare with a fun fact about the host.

“Happy 99th Birthday to former THE PRICE IS RIGHT host Bob Barker,” the private non-profit military association tweeted. “Barker served as a naval aviator during WWII, flying eight different aircraft, including the Wildcat and Corsair. Of the entertainers who are WWII veterans, few are left.”

The host’s longtime companion since 1983, Nancy Burnet, shared details of how he would spend his 99th year in a press release to the media.

“Barker is doing great and will be very aware of all of the birthday wishes he will be receiving on his 99th birthday,” she explained. “We want all fans of PRICE IS RIGHT and BOB BARKER to take to social media and give him a shout-out for his birthday!”

Bob Barker was honored with a week of "The Price Is Right" shows to celebrate his 90th birthday in 2013. Sonja Flemming / CBS via Getty Images

The press release also offered a reminder straight from Barker himself.

“Bob Barker wants to remind everyone to have their pets spayed and neutered to help control the pet population,” the release said, adding, “Let’s all wish America’s Greatest M.C. a very happy 99th birthday.”

Barker also served as a host for both the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants.

In 2013, 'The Price is Right" celebrated the iconic host’s 90th birthday with an entire week of shows and featured pet adoptions, a cause Barker often spoke about during his time on the show. On the date of his birthday, Barker made a special appearance in the studio to present a showcase and to help place a dog up for adoption.