Tori Spelling made a blue-carpet appearance at Sunday's Teen Choice Awards with her husband and four of their five children right by her side.

But the actress had some competition for the spotlight, thanks to her very own tween's choice — of T-shirt.

Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott appear at the Teen Choice Awards with four of their five children. Getty Images

Just days after the debut of "BH90210" — the fourth-wall-busting follow-up to Spelling's '90s hit, "Beverly Hills, 90210" — her 11-year-old daughter, Stella, shared her love of mom's classic character, Donna Martin, by wearing a shirt emblazoned with a pic her under the phrase "still killin' it."

Tori Spelling and daughter Stella attend Backstage Creations Celebrity Retreat At Teen Choice 2019 on August 11, 2019, in Hermosa Beach, California. Getty Images

And it's clear that family pride goes both ways.

The 46-year-old, who was decked out in a summery tea-length dress with a sunflower print for the kid-friendly event, beamed alongside Stella, as well as Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2, in photos from the day.

The only member of the brood not in attendance was Spelling and McDermott's 12-year-old son, Liam, who can usually be seen alongside his siblings in family pics.

Liam recently made headlines when his dad opened up about how some of those photos — or rather, the reactions to the photos on social media — affected him.

"He said, 'Dad, am I obese?'" McDermott recalled during an episode of his "Daddy Issues" podcast.

That question came after Liam read a series of unkind comments.

"I said, 'Look, buddy. There are some sick people in the world, and they need to do stuff like this,'" McDermott explained. "'They need to say bad things about people. Think about it, son. You have a busy life. You have school, you got sports, do you think you have time to go into Instagram, scroll through the people that you're following, and make a negative comment about somebody? No, you don't. You don't, and if you did, you'd fill your time with something else. So think about how sick these people are that they have to do that.'"

That's not the only time McDermott has come to his children's defense after online trolls targeted them — and he's done the same for his wife, too.

When she and her old-and-new-again co-stars posed for pic wearing bathing suits, McDermott blasted critics who claimed Spelling and the other women were "trying too hard to be relevant."

“I love how you haters have private accts!! Let’s see what you trolls look like ya cowards!!!” the 52-year-old actor clapped back.

Speaking of Spelling's co-stars, one of them joined her on the blue carpet at Sunday's event.

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth attend FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019. WireImage

"BH90210's" Jennie Garth, known to fans as Kelly Taylor and to Spelling as her "best friend for life," posed for the cameras alongside her longtime pal.