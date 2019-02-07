Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 7, 2019, 10:35 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Tori Spelling knows being famous opens her up to rude remarks from online trolls — but she draws the line at them picking on her kids.

"It's not easy," the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum told Us Weekly in reference to a January incident when social media bullies posted body-shaming comments about her kids.

Tori Spelling poses with husband Dean McDermott and their five children. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

"I have dealt with it forever, but when they say things about your kids, you’re just like … ‘What?' Everyone is so anti-bullying these days, but it feels like lately with celebrities, that doesn’t apply," she continued. "You can say whatever you want about celebrities and their kids, their family, but you can’t say it anywhere else in any other profession."

What online bullies don't understand is that famous people — and their kids — are humans just like everyone else, Spelling said.

“Celebrities have feelings and then when you cross a line and you go after children … that is just wrong and shame on you,” she said.

The mom-of-five — Spelling and husband Dean McDermott, 52, are parents to Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 1 — had a simple suggestion for the haters.

"Stop following me if you don’t like me," she said.

In January, Spelling's husband called out online trolls for saying the couple's kids looked "chubby" and "shabby," among other remarks, in the comments of a photo Spelling shared.

"I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children," McDermott wrote in a lengthy response. "Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!!"

"Shame on you all!!!!!" he added.

Sadly, it wasn't the first time the pair dealt with the problem.

In September 2019, Spelling clapped back at bullies who left nasty remarks next to a first-day-of-school photo of her little ones.

"I am a proud mama bear and I enjoy sharing our family journey with my family, friends, fans, and online supportive and loyal community," she wrote. "And thank you to all the #mamabears out there. We always have each other’s backs!

"For all the individuals on here that felt the need to #momshame and #kidshame me and my children I say, 'Shame on you!'"