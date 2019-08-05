Luke Perry is never far from the minds of the cast of the upcoming “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot.

Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling stopped by TODAY on Monday morning to discuss the highly anticipated “BH90210” and revealed that working on the show in the wake of the actor’s death was cathartic.

“The timing was something that seemed horrific, but in a weird sort of universal way,” Garth said. “It was a way for us to all be together during (an) incomprehensible painful time. I think that was really good for all of us, actually. And he was with us every second of the time.”

Perry died about a month after news of the reboot broke.

Spelling also said they made sure to pay quiet tributes to Perry instead of something over the top.

“We wanted to do that,” she said. “We didn’t want to do anything big that took away from the horrible thing that happened, just to do it, so we wanted to do it in a nice way.”

Luke Perry in 2010. He died earlier this year at the age of 52. Valery Hache / AFP - Getty Images

“BH90210,” which features the stars playing "heightened versions" of themselves, is a labor of love for the two actresses and best friends, who have worked on the project for two years. They both admit that getting the entire cast to sign on was a challenge, but they ultimately agreed to it because it’s a unique spin on the show.

“We started with a group chat,” Spelling said. “There’s a ‘90210’ group text that exists and then we all got in a room and Jen and I had to pitch it to them as producers and they immediately I feel like were like, ‘Yeah, this sounds great.’”

Spelling also said fans can expect to see a different side of the cast.

“This was like a new idea and it involved a lot of comedy. What people don’t know is everyone on the show is really funny,” Spelling said.

“But for the hardcore fans, they do get a show within a show, so they will see our ‘90210’ characters,” she added.

And while the series is only slated to last six episodes, don’t be surprised if more come along.

“We’re looking at doing more than six. We’ll see what happens,” Garth said.

“BH90210” premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.