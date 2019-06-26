Hours after "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star Beth Chapman passed away on Wednesday, her youngest daughter was defending her on social media.

Bonnie Chapman, 20, took to Twitter to clap back at online trolls posting negative messages about her late mother, who died Wednesday morning at age 51.

"For those talking s--- about my mother after her death, shame on you. My mother was a person and doesn’t deserve to be degraded because of ANY of her or my father’s past. My mother fought for women’s rights and was the kindest woman," Bonnie tweeted.

Fans of her mother, who appeared alongside her dad, Duane "Dog" Chapman, in several reality shows, were quick to try to soothe Bonnie's pain.

"Don't waste your time on those type of people ... your mother will be so missed ... just stay close to your family keep your mother's memories in your mind and heart and give your dad lots of love and hugs he will need them," one told her.

I’d never thought I’d lose my mom at 20. I told her I thought she had a couple years left, but in her eyes she disagreed. — Bonnie Chapman (@Bonniejoc) June 26, 2019

Earlier in the day, a grieving Bonnie shared how devastated she was to lose her mom in a series of heartbreaking posts.

The devoted daughter flew to Hawaii to be by Beth's side as she lay in a medically induced coma at the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

Though the family didn't specify what caused Beth's death, she had battled throat cancer since 2017, even documenting part of her journey in the emotional A&E special "Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives."

"I’d never thought I’d lose my mom at 20. I told her I thought she had a couple years left, but in her eyes she disagreed," Bonnie wrote in one mournful tweet.

So thankful I got your beautiful smile. pic.twitter.com/4yRhAwh9xd — Bonnie Chapman (@Bonniejoc) June 26, 2019

Next to a photo of her parents, who wed in 2006, she said of Beth, "So thankful I got your beautiful smile."

I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go. — Bonnie Chapman (@Bonniejoc) June 26, 2019

The proud daughter also thanked her mother for teaching her to be "strong."

"I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go," she wrote.

Love you forever mom. You’ve got a halo now. https://t.co/YV8TdIDqBe — Bonnie Chapman (@Bonniejoc) June 26, 2019

Shortly after Duane announced Beth's passing, Bonnie retweeted her father's moving message.

"Love you forever mom," she added. "You’ve got a halo now."